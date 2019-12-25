Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wednesday was a special day for Enes Kanter. (And no, it’s not because of the holiday.)

The Boston Celtics big man left the United States for the first time since 2017 to take on the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Christmas Day. And he found a creative (albeit simple) way to honor the occasion.

Kanter entered Scotiabank Arena wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering that read, “Freedom for ALL.”

Check it out:

Epic.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images