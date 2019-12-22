Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been quite a decade for the Red Sox.

Boston won two World Series titles over the 10 years, made some impressive trades and put together some pretty incredible seasons. But things weren’t always perfect as the team faced some hurdles along the way — including one free-agent signing in particular.

ESPN on Wednesday broke down some of the best and worst deals handed out by Major League Baseball teams over the course of the 2010s. Check out how they ranked Boston’s best and worst signings.

We’ll start with the good:

Good: Martinez, 2018 (5 years, $110 million)

(J.D.) Martinez has hit .317 with 79 home runs and 235 RBIs in his first two seasons, accounting already for 9.7 WAR and a ring. There were reports the Red Sox were hoping Martinez would opt out of the final three seasons, but he elected to stay, which isn’t the worst thing if he keeps mashing.

Martinez had one heck of a first year in Boston, winning two Silver Slugger Awards at two different positions. He helped lift the Red Sox to a historic 108-win 2018 season en route to their World Series championship that year.

Now let’s take a look at the bad:

Bad: Pablo Sandoval, 2015 (5 years, $95 million)

The $142 million contract for Carl Crawford in 2011 was one of the worst in history (Crawford was worth just 3.7 WAR over the life of the deal), but at least the Red Sox were able to dump Crawford on the Dodgers two years later. So the worst deal goes to Sandoval, who for $95 million produced negative WAR with the Red Sox before he was released after two-plus seasons. (Hanley Ramirez takes third-place honors.)

Sandoval now is a free agent after spending the last three seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images