Chances are the Boston Red Sox will see Brock Holt in the not-too-distant future.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield named the Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals as the former Red Sox infielder’s “best fit” in free agency Monday. Holt became a free agent following the 2019 after seven years in Boston, and Jose Peraza’s arrival with the Sox seemingly ends the prospect of Holt returning.

“Holt bounced back from serious health issues to become one of the best utility players the past two seasons, hitting .286/.366/.407,” Schoenfield wrote. “He played mostly second base for the Red Sox in 2019, but also started games at first base, third base, shortstop, left field and right field. He’s a lefty bat and hit .318/.394/.438 against right-handers in 2019, so he could be deployed as the strong side of a platoon at second base. The Red Sox signed Jose Peraza, so it’s unlikely the popular Holt returns to Boston.”

FanGraphs’ Kiley McDaniel, MLB Trade Rumors’ Tim Dierkes and The Athletic’s Jim Bowden suggested last month Holt, 31, might net a two-year contract this offseason worth between $8 million and $15 million. Those figures are within reach of the Indians, Yankees, A’s and Nationals.

Although Holt’s popularity in Boston will endure into the future, joining the Yankees would distance him somewhat from the Fenway faithful.

