Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Could one of the foremost arch nemeses of the Patriots dynasty soon land in New England?

It feels unlikely, but some former NFL stars are convinced.

The Arizona Cardinals on Friday released linebacker Terrell Suggs, who first must clear waivers before he can become a free agent. However, it’s probably fair to assume multiple teams will put in a claim for the 37-year-old, who sill is more than capable of rushing the quarterback.

Regardless, some around the NFL, including retired stars Shawne Merriman and Torrey Smith, believe Suggs somehow will join the Patriots.

Check out these tweets:

Suggs to the Patriots 😳 https://t.co/monPkn4qYQ — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 13, 2019

The Patriots obviously need more help on offense than they do defense, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Bill Belichick took a flyer on a veteran player who can make a difference.

Suggs amassed 5.5 sacks in 13 games with the Cardinals this season.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images