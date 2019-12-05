Folks, the postseason has arrived.
The fantasy football postseason, that is.
In most leagues, Week 14 marks the start of the playoffs, and if it doesn’t in your league, this still is a pivotal slate of games in terms of clinching a berth or not. You can’t afford to make any mistakes with your roster, and that’s where we come in.
Here are NESN.com’s Week 14 starts and sits:
STARTS
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Cousins certainly has leveled out since heating up in the middle of the season, but he’s positioned for a big week against the Detroit Lions — especially if Dalvin Cook is either out or at least somewhat limited.
Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Even since Melvin Gordon’s return, Ekeler has remained heavily involved in the offense, both through the air or on the ground. With a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on deck, find a way to put Ekeler in your lineup, be it as a running back or flex.
Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
It’s totally understandable if you have some skepticism about Golladay given Detroit’s quarterback situation, but he did just have a nice showing last week with David Blough under center. Continue starting him going forward.
Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders
Waller on Sunday delivered his second solid performance in three weeks despite Oakland’s offense otherwise being inept. With the depth already so thin at tight end, start Waller against the Titans this week.
SITS
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Maybe we’re letting recency bias cloud judgment here a little bit, but after laying an egg against the Los Angeles Rams, we’re not ready to commit to Murray against the Pittsburgh Steelers in such a big fantasy week.
Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers
It looked for a while like Coleman had established himself as the bellcow in San Francisco, but that’s changed in a big way. Raheem Mostert has looked good, Matt Breida could be returning soon and Coleman hasn’t looked that great since his Week 8 explosion against the Carolina Panthers. You should sit him for now.
Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Watkins has been an abject disaster for fantasy owners since his stellar Week 1 performance. We get that it’s tough to sell on him, but you’ve got to — especially against the New England Patriots this week.
Jacob Hollister, TE, Seattle Seahawks
Hollister has become an increasingly important part of the Seahawks offense lately, but he still remains really touchdown-dependent if you want any sort of fantasy value out of him.
