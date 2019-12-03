Well, the playoffs are here.
In most fantasy football leagues, Week 14 marks the start of the postseason, so either you’re in and carefully navigating every roster move, or your campaign has gone up in flames — in which case you probably wouldn’t be reading this.
And though you’ve ridden your current roster to glory thus far, you might still need to pick up some players off the waiver wire in a pinch. Here are players currently rostered in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues who you should consider picking up.
Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (39 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
The Tennessee Titans have been a wildly better team lately, and wouldn’t you know it, that coincides with Tannehill taking over under center. Granted, he did deliver a disappointing performance in Week 13 relative to what he’s provided in previous outings, but if not for a fumble then his win over the Colts probably looks a little better. That said, if you’re streaming quarterbacks or dealing with an injury of some kind, Tannehill has been one of the best options in the NFL lately, not just on the waiver wire. Scoop him up now to start or for insurance.
Other quarterbacks to target: Gardner Minshew (JAX), Sam Darnold (NYJ)
Running Back: Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks (56 percent owned)
Penny really has blossomed in recent weeks, going from a seldom-used option to a useful back on the ground and in the air. He has a touchdown in each of the last two weeks, including a two-score performance in Monday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings in which he had both a rushing and receiving score. This volume of carries has been increasing in a big way lately, so one has to think he will continue to be a heavily-utilized weapon in Seattle’s offense given the recent results.
Other running backs to pursue: Bo Scarbrough (DET), Derrius Guice (WAS), Alexander Mattison (MIN)
Wide Receiver: James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers (23 percent owned)
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s absence has allowed extra attention to be placed on Washington, but that’s been nary a worry for him. He has touchdowns in each of his last two games and eclipsed the 100-yard mark in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. It’s clear there’s plenty of trust in Washington, who has gotten at least 90 yards receiving in three of his last four games despite Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation, so he’s worth your attention on the wire.
Other wide receivers to target: Zach Pascal (IND), Kenny Stills (HOU), Sterling Shepard (NYG)
Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (44 percent owned)
With Eric Ebron done for the season, Doyle became a high-end tight end option right away, though that’s in part due to the utter lack of depth at the position. He had six catches on 11 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Indy’s Week 13 loss to the Titans, and the sheer number of targets alone should be encouraging for fantasy owners. He’s still available in a lot of leagues, which probably won’t be the trend going forward.
Other tight ends to target: Dallas Goedert (PHI), Gerald Everett (LAR), Jacob Hollister (SEA)
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images