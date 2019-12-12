There’s no room for error in Week 15.
With the fantasy playoffs either in their second week or ready to begin in almost every league, no longer is there wiggle room for mistakes in your lineup.
Here are NESN.com’s Week 15 starts and sits:
STARTS
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
The Titans have a legit shot at the AFC South title, and they largely can thank Tannehill. He’s put up solid fantasy numbers pretty much weekly since taking over as the starter, and in a pivotal matchup against a Houston Texans team that has a leaky secondary, he’s a high-end starting option.
Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
He logs a ton of carries and also is involved in the passing game. Recent results haven’t really been there, but if there’s ever a time for Lindsay to bounce back, it’s against the Cleveland Browns.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, San Francisco 49ers
There was valid reason to be wary of starting Sanders, but those who took the gamble in Week 14 were rewarded handsomely. Given how San Francisco’s offense is structured, it’s tough to bank on Sanders having the same fortune regularly, but he probably deserves to be in your lineup from here on out.
Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints
Cook did leave Sunday’s game with a concussion, so keep an eye on his health. But should he play, he will continue to be one of the tight ends with the most big-play potential. Owners who were patient with Cook at the beginning of the season are beginning to reap the benefits.
SITS
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
The Baltimore Ravens put the clamps on Allen in Week 14, and things aren’t about to get much easier for him on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s best to stay away,
Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
He’s been fine enough since joining the Cardinals, but your weekly expectations for Drake must be significantly tempered if you’re starting him. He only should take up one of your running back slots if you’re in a deep league, otherwise, there are better options at running back or flex.
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
John Ross’ return adds a new layer to the Bengals’ offense and should take some targets away from Boyd. Furthermore, Boyd is likely going to be marked by Stephon Gilmore, who could end up as the Defensive Player of the Year. Probably not worth the risk this week.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Rudolph reminded fantasy owners in Week 14 how tough he can be to bank on when he’s not finding the end zone. He offers essentially no value in those instances, so look elsewhere for a safer play.
