The Thursday Night Football matchup for Week 15 should be a thorough shellacking, but fantasy implications remain — especially since it’s playoff time.
M&T Bank Stadium will host the Baltimore Ravens’ meeting with the disastrous New York Jets. It’s a pair of teams heading in very different directions, and there’s no reason to believe Baltimore should have much trouble earning a victory.
Despite the lopsided nature of the matchup, some compelling decisions from a fantasy perspective remain.
Here’s who you should start and sit in Jets vs. Ravens:
START
Le’Veon Bell, RB, Jets. If Bell is on your roster, there’s a good chance you used a high pick on him and probably don’t have many, if any, better options. He can be involved in both the passing and rushing game, so he makes for a useful enough option, particularly in PPR leagues, but don’t get your hopes up for a huge day.
Robby Anderson, WR, Jets. Call it recency bias, but Anderson probably isn’t the worst choice as a flex. Anderson is coming off three solid performances, and if there’s any Jets receiver likely to go off against a decent Ravens pass defense, it’s him. But don’t be surprised if he’s a non-factor either.
Mark Andrews OR Hayden Hurst, TE, Ravens. Tight end is a thin position around the league, so if you have Andrews you need to be starting him. That is, if he’s healthy, seeing as he left Sunday’s game with a knee contusion and has been limited at practice this week. In Andrews’ absence, though, Hurst did do a fine job, grabbing three passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Should Andrews be inactive, Hurst probably is available on the waiver wire and could be a risky, but high-potential add in a pinch.
Ravens defense. The Jets offense is a disaster, and the Ravens defense has put up some nice showings, especially since their Week 8 bye.
SIT
Sam Darnold, QB, Jets. He’s been OK at times, but turnovers very much remain an issue and the floor for him is really, really low. There are other options if you’re streaming quarterbacks.
Jets defense. They couldn’t even take advantage of a soft matchup against the Miami Dolphins. We deserve to lose our jobs if we recommend anything other than sitting this unit against the Ravens.
Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens. Brown has popped plenty of times this season, but too many times he’s got so few targets to warrant even rostering him. Not worth the gamble in the postseason.
Any Ravens running back other than Mark Ingram. The Jets actually aren’t horrible against the run, and Ingram is such a significant part of the offense. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill aren’t worth the flier this week.
