Your lineup mainstays surely deserve the bulk of the credit if you managed to reach your fantasy football league’s postseason.
But now isn’t the time to be complacent, and the fact of the matter is your roster likely can be improved via a trip to the waiver wire.
There still are a number of players available who can help you take another step closer to a league title. With this in mind, here are options at every position among players currently rostered in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues who you should consider picking up.
Quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins (23 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
It’s obviously been a lost season for the Dolphins, but we’ve seen a few spurts of Fitzmagic. The veteran signal-caller has thrown for multiple scores and rushed for 45-plus yards in two of his past three games. Fitzpatrick is in line for solid production this weekend against the New York Giants, who’ve allowed the fifth-most points per game as well as the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. You might not want to veer from your usual starting QB at this stage in the game, but if you’re feeling a bit shaky, Fitzpatrick probably is your best Plan B in Week 15.
Other quarterbacks to target: Ryan Tannehill (TEN), Jacoby Brissett (IND)
Running Back: Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers (52 percent owned)
It’s been near-impossible to consistently roll with any 49ers running back this season, as San Francisco features a loaded backfield and often has abided by the “hot-hand” mentality. But it’s tough to ignore how effective Mostert has been of late, amassing 260 combined rushing yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) over his last three games. The Niners are poised to light up the scoreboard again Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons, who’ve been sharper in recent weeks but still own a rather porous defense.
Other running backs to pursue: Patrick Laird (MIA), LeSean McCoy (KC), Peyton Barber (TB)
Wide Receiver: Sterling Shepard, New York Giants (63 percent owned)
Shepard hasn’t posted eye-popping numbers since returning from a concussion, catching a combined 12 passes for 83 yards with a touchdown over the Giants’ last three games. But his matchup might be too favorable to pass up this weekend, as New York will host the Miami Dolphins, who’ve allowed multiple touchdowns through the air in 11 of 13 games this season, including four contests with three-plus. Regardless of if it’s Daniel Jones or Eli Manning under center for the G-Men in Week 15, Sterling is facing a golden opportunity to stuff the stat sheet.
Other wide receivers to target: Randall Cobb (DAL), Mohamed Sanu (NE), A.J. Brown (TEN)
Tight End: Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (22 percent owned)
Higbee has been coming into his own as the Rams stage a late-season playoff push. The 26-year-old was Los Angeles’ leading receiver in its upset win over the Seattle Seahawks, catching seven passes for 116 yards just a week after logging seven receptions for 107 yards with a touchdown in a road win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Dallas Cowboys were one of the better defensive teams to start the season, but they’ve shown cracks in the second half, including just last week when they allowed Mitchell Trubisky to torch them for four total touchdowns.
Other tight ends to pursue: David Njoku (CLE)
