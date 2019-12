Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins rallied from a three-goal deficit, but lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime on Thursday night to keep their 17-game home points streak alive.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.