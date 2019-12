Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are back to winning ways after a solid 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps the win and details some career milestones in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.