Tim Thomas officially is a Hall-of-Famer.

The former Boston Bruins goaltender was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on Thursday night as a member of the class of 2019.

Throughout eight years with the Bruins, the backstop had a sterling record of 196-121, while sporting a .921 save percentage across 378 games played. Thomas won two Vezina Trophies in Boston but will be remembered mainly for his immaculate play throughout the squad’s 2010-11 Stanley Cup run in which he also took home the Con Smythe Trophy.

For more on Thomas’ big night, check out “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.