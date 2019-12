Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There potentially is trouble brewing over at the University of Evansville.

Walter McCarty, current head basketball coach at Evansville and former Boston Celtics assistant, has been placed on administrative leave while being investigated for alleged Title IX violations.

Former Sanford University head coach Bennie Seltzer will serve as the interim head coach throughout McCarty’s absence.

For more, check out the “Need to Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.