Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ian Kinsler has called it a Major League Baseball career after 14 seasons.

The former Boston Red Sox second baseman, who spent last season with the San Diego Padres, retired from the game Friday night, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Ian Kinsler is retiring, but will remain with the #Padres in front-office capacity, sources tell The Athletic. Kinsler is still owed $4.25M on his contract, and will work out a financial settlement with the club. Full story coming shortly. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 20, 2019

“It just felt like this is the end, time to move on,” Kinsler said, via Rosenthal. “I gave it everything I had. It’s time to do something else.”

That something else will be a role in the Padres’ front office. According to Rosenthal, Kinsler still is owed $4.25 million and “will work out a financial settlement with the club.”

Kinsler was acquired by the Red Sox from the Los Angeles Angels at the 2018 trade deadline and was apart of that historic team, winning a World Series title against the Los Angeles Dodgers last October. He signed with San Diego prior to the 2019 season.

The 37-year-old had a carer .269 batting average with 257 home runs, 909 RBIs and 243 stolen bases.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images