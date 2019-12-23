Fire up those Bad Boy Mowers, folks: The Gasparilla Bowl is here.
College football’s bowl season continues Monday afternoon in Tampa Bay where we get an intriguing matchup between two upstart programs, as UCF plays a virtual home game against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
The Knights, who opened the 2019 season with aspirations for a New Year’s Six bowl berth, are pegged as big, two-touchdown favorites at Raymond James Stadium. Marshall, meanwhile, is looking to pull the upset and secure its second straight nine-win season. The Herd are Gasparilla Bowl veterans, too, as they hammered USF 38-20 last year.
Here’s how to watch the Gasparilla Bowl online.
When: Monday, Dec. 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN.com/watch
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images