If you’re a New York Yankees fan, you have to feel confident in your team’s chances of signing Gerrit Cole.

It’s been nothing but good news in recent days for the Bombers, who reportedly already have offered Cole a massive contract. And that trend continued Monday morning with multiple reports on Day 1 of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings.

Here’s an update from Jon Heyman, who reported Cole is committed to going to the highest bidder:

Word continues to be that top free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole will go with the best value/deal regardless of geography. That’s more good news for the Yankees, who are being aggressive. Main competition seems to be coming from his hometown Angels and perhaps Dodgers. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2019

And here’s a nugget from the New York Post’s Joel Sherman:

“They are both (Yankees and Dodgers)breaking from recent austerity when it comes to free agency to bid for Gerrit Cole. This sets up a heavyweight match like the sport has never previously seen, albeit with the Angels and perhaps Giants, Phillies, Rangers and others also in the ring.”

So, when will Cole make his decision?

According to multiple reports, it could be within the week.

Source: Gerrit Cole is increasingly likely to sign during this week’s winter meetings. His market is developing quickly, the source said, with the Strasburg signing giving further clarity. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2019

#Yankees are on the clock. So are the #Angels #Dodgers, etc. Multiple sources telling me Gerrit Cole is probable to finalize his contract at these winter meetings — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 9, 2019

How the Cole sweepstakes end remain to be seen. However, with Stephen Strasburg reportedly landing a $245 million deal with the Washington Nationals, teams likely will have to offer even more if they want to land Cole.

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images