Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaroslav Halak will reach a milestone when he takes his place between the pipes for the Bruins on Tuesday.

The Boston netminder will appear in his 500th career NHL game, joining his fellow goalie Tuukka Rask as the second goaltender to do so this season. Rask reached the milestone back in October.

The tandem has been solid for the B’s this year, helping them earn the 19-3-5 record they’ve amassed heading into Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Halak boasts a 6-1-3 record with a .930 save percentage and 2.35 goals-against average. His head coach had nothing but high praise for the 34-year-old.

“He’s been excellent for us. I’m sure he could be a No. 1 in this league, I really believe that,” Bruce Cassidy said after Tuesday’s practice, per the team. “We’re happy to have him in that regard because we feel like we’ve got two No. 1s.”

Sean Kuraly echoed Cassidy’s sentiments.

“He’s just been a rock in there,” he said. “The team’s playing no different no matter who’s in there. It’s a credit to him how he steps in and plays and sometimes not in the most ideal of situations. He’s been just solid and a really good teammate. It’s been fun to have him.”

.@kurals9 on facing off against the Hurricanes tonight: "They play hard, they’re a relentless team. We saw it in the playoffs. They’re a young team with a lot of skill and they’ve got some guys playing really well right now." pic.twitter.com/0ICWB4yihr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 3, 2019

Check out some of Halak’s best highlights over his 500 games:

Puck drop for game No. 500 is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images