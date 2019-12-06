Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward is making tremendous strides in his recovery from a broken hand.

The Celtics forward suffered the injury in Boston’s Nov. 9 win over the San Antonio Spurs and was expected to miss at least six weeks. Hayward underwent successful surgery and was on track to return Christmas Day against the Toronto Raptors. He’s been shooting and getting back to light basketball activity despite it not even being four weeks since the initial injury.

And Brad Stevens is hopeful Hayward will rejoin the team come Sunday.

The Athletic’s Jay King reported Friday the head coach said the 29-year-old “likely” will return to the C’s for Sunday’s practice.

Brad Stevens said Gordon Hayward will likely return to practice Sunday. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 6, 2019

Hayward was rolling when the injury occurred and even though Boston boasts a 15-5 record, it certainly will welcome the forward back to its starting five as Hayward will provide a boost to the Celtics’ offense.

