While some of us may be avoiding the snowstorm that has hit New England, Gordon Hayward is embracing it.

The Celtics forward, who is recovering from hand surgery, posted an adorable picture to his Instagram account Monday with two of his three daughters outside in the snow. The trio built a snowman that’s donning a Celtics beanie.

“Frosty came to town and told these girlies he’s a Celtics fan! ☘️⛄️👨‍👧‍👧,” Hayward captioned the photo.

It’s pretty adorable. Check it out:

Daddy’s always happy, right?

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images