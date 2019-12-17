Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gregg Doyel is back to his Patriots-hating ways.

Many New Englanders know Doyel as the Indianapolis Star columnist who, from going nuts over Deflategate to practically condemning Josh McDaniels to hell, loves nothing more than ripping the NFL’s model franchise. And, for those of you unfamiliar with Doyel’s work, just know he probably is the biggest Patriots hater on the block.

If hating the Patriots were a political party (anti-Patriotism, or something?) Doyel would be its most extreme member. He’s Alex Jones, or something.

Exhibit A:

This is my stance, too. Innocent until proven guilty. This ain't a known cheater, like…you know. #____gate https://t.co/GfPxvILlHa — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) December 27, 2015

Anyway, Doyel unsurprisingly has much to say about “Spygate 2.0” which might or might not be much ado about nothing. In a column published Tuesday morning, Doyel called for the NFL to, among other things, bar the Patriots from the postseason.

Check out this excerpt:

“No, the Patriots were working on the Bengals’ sideline, whether it was the way the Bengals’ signaled plays or … well, I can’t guess with the Patriots. Belichick is too smart for me, yes, but more than that, he’s too warped for me. He’s a guy whose team deflated footballs for an edge it didn’t need before the 2014 AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts; legendary Patriots cheater, I mean quarterback Tom Brady, using those flattened footballs to run up a 45-7 victory in a game where the score was a formality anyway. …

“Escalating punishment, remember. So what happens to the Patriots now?

“Here’s a start: Dock them a game in the standings for the sake of 2019 NFL playoff seeding. …

“How about this: Kick them out of the 2019 NFL playoffs.

“Oh, I know. That looks ridiculous. I can hear talk-show idiots in Boston now, sending readers my way on Twitter and blasting me on the air, calling me obsessed with their team, missing the irony of their own obsession with me. But whatever. Idiots are going to idiot. Be Boston, Boston. …

“Please. Enough’s enough. It would be justice for Goodell to send the Patriots to bed without their playoff supper, and see if they’re still so naughty going forward.”

Escalating punishment hasn't stopped Patriots from cheating. Time for Roger Goodell to get medieval.https://t.co/VNxyHKAKAz — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) December 17, 2019

We’ll let the absurdity of that mess speak for itself.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images