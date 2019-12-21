Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox made a new addition Friday afternoon.

Boston claimed right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza from the New York Mets to completely fill out their 40-man roster as Spring Training slowly approaches.

Mazza was a 29-year-old rookie for the Mets last season, making nine appearances and recording a 5.51 ERA. He initially was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft. Mazza spent eight years in the Minor Leagues compiling a 26-26 record, with a 3.21 ERA and 395 strike outs across 507 1/3 innings pitched.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images