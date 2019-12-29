There’s a good chance the Dolphins’ 2019 season will be bookended by Patriots beatdowns.

New England throttled its division rival in Miami back in Week 2 to the tune of a 43-0 rout. Tom Brady was sharp in the teams’ first meeting of the campaign, completing 20 of 28 passes for 264 yards with two touchdowns. With the Patriots now one win away from locking up the AFC’s No. 2 seed, ESPN is expecting an even better performance from Brady on Sunday when the Fins visit Foxboro.

“Pats quarterback Tom Brady throws for 350-plus yards for the first time this season,” ESPN’s Dolphins reporter Cameron Wolfe offered as his bold prediction for the Week 17 contest. “The Dolphins’ young, constantly evolving secondary allowed Andy Dalton to throw for 396 yards last Sunday. During a ‘down year,’ Brady will get back on track in the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.”

Brady sniffed the 300-yard threshold in Week 16 when he threw for 271 yards and a touchdown against a very tough Buffalo Bills defense. Considering what’s at stake for Brady and Co. in their regular-season finale, it certainly wouldn’t be shocking to see the future Hall of Fame quarterback light it up against Miami’s porous defensive unit.

