Judging by his voice, it’s safe to say the apple that is Steve Belichick didn’t fall far from his father’s tree.
A video clip of the New England Patriots safeties coach speaking to reporters emerged last month, and it struck many viewers for a pretty funny reason: he sounds exactly like his father, Bill Belichick. Close your eyes, give the clip a listen and tell us if his voice isn’t a replica of the legendary Patriots head coach’s.
Steve Belichick channeled his father in his media availability on Friday afternoon. Genetics is a real thing. pic.twitter.com/Lj9a2E45I5
— NESN (@NESN) November 22, 2019
It’s all there in the Steve Belichick clip: the tone of voice; the pattern of speech; the dry humor.
And it makes perfect sense. Who has a bigger influence on a child’s manner of speech than his or her parents?
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images