Colin Cowherd doesn’t see the Patriots making it very far in the upcoming NFL playoffs.

Despite losing three of its last five, New England still is in a good spot as the regular season winds down. The No. 2 seed is well within the Patriots’ grasp which, of course, would secure a first-round bye and at least one home playoff game.

Cowherd likes New England’s chances of hanging on to the No. 2 spot, but he believes the reigning Super Bowl champions will fall in their first matchup come January.

“Chiefs at the Patriots. Believe it or not, I’d take Kansas City,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “New England had a blocked punt and two trick plays at home against a so-called bad defense, scored 16 points. I’d take Kansas City to beat New England. I think they (Chiefs) left a lot on the bone in that game.”

Super Bowl LIV is 54 days away…@ColinCowherd fills out his NFC & AFC playoff bracket: pic.twitter.com/0gpbTy2uiB — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 10, 2019

This past Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots matchup can be looked at in a few ways. Yes, multiple gadget plays didn’t exactly suggest New England has great faith in its offense. But the case can be made the officials robbed the Patriots of not one, but two touchdowns at Gillette Stadium, and the sports world likely would be singing a much different tune if New England had come out on top in Week 14.

In turn, it feels fair to say the Chiefs and Patriots were evenly matched. And in a matchup of two level squads in January, picking against New England in its own building might not the sharpest line of thinking.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images