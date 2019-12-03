The recent history of the Boston Red Sox would have played out differently if not for one shining moment.

MLB.com’s Ian Browne named the Red Sox’s win over the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the 2013 American League Championship Series as Boston’s “signature game” of the 2010s decade. The Red Sox were down 5-1 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and facing the prospect of a 2-0 series deficit heading back to Detroit where they would face ace Justin Verlander in Game 3. That’s when David Ortiz added yet another chapter to his Boston legacy.

” … Ortiz put on his cape and came up with one of the biggest homers in club history, a game-tying grand slam against Joaquin Benoit that featured the legendary “bullpen cop,” Browne wrote. “Jarrod Saltalamacchia slammed a walk-off single to left against Rick Porcello in the bottom of the ninth, and the Red Sox reversed the momentum of the series with one huge 6-5 win. Boston went on to win the ALCS in six games.”

Boston’s Game 2 win truly was iconic in the annals of team history, as these amazing photos from that night remind us.

The Red Sox went on to win the World Series over the St. Louis Cardinals in six games.

