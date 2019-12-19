The New England Patriots boast one of the NFL’s best defensive units, and much of that is thanks to Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore arguably is the league’s top cornerback and remains in contention to take home his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor. Well, one former winner thinks Gilmore is more deserving of the award than anyone else.

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison joined FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” to discuss his NFL award winners and praised Gilmore’s efforts over the course of this season.

“I have to give it to Gilmore,” Harrison said. “He is shutting down whole players, whole sides of fields. No question. He’s taking players that are No. 1 receivers and just totally shutting them down. When you have a guy that can cover a receiver like that, that gives you that extra time you need to get to the quarterback, that gives you that extra time you need to whatever it do on the front seven. … With his play and the numbers he’s putting up as far as interceptions… people aren’t even throwing his way. C’mon.”

Gilmore takes on his former team in the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Gillette Stadium with a chance to clinch an AFC East title. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

