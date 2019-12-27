College-football bowl season only will ramp up in the post-Christmas period of the season.
The No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the No. 22 USC Trojans on Friday night in San Diego, Calif., at SDCCU Stadium in the 2019 Holiday Bowl. The 9-3 Hawkeyes have won their last three games, as have the 8-4 Trojans, and both are keen to end their campaigns on a high note.
Iowa boasts one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, and its average of just 13.2 points allowed per game is their its owest since 1959.
USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis has thrown four touchdown passes in four of his last five games, but the Hawkeyes will pose one of his stiffest tests of the season.
Here’s how to watch the Holiday Bowl online.
When: Friday, Dec. 27, at 8 p.m. ET
TV: FS1; FOX Deportes
Live stream: FuboTV-Free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images