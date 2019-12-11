It was a relatively rough first half for the Patriots against the Chiefs, and the home fans let them hear it.

New England was booed off the Gillette Stadium field after Kansas City jumped out to a 20-7 halftime lead this past Sunday. Patriots fans had much more to cheer about in the second half, but the night ended in more disappointment as the reigning Super Bowl champs eventually fell in frustrating fashion.

Kyle Van Noy didn’t take very kindly to the boos, and he explained why as he put the situation into perspective.

“Too much booing for me,” told NBC Sports Boston. “I thought it was disrespectful.”

Van Noy continued: “Obviously It sucks when it doesn’t go the way we want, but know that we’re all trying. We’re trying to put the best product on the field. We’re not trying to disappoint anyone. Just imagine as a fan or a media person that our feelings are probably 100 times more. Our livelihoods are on the line and we want to win.”

It’s easy to understand why Van Noy feels this way, especially considering how much the Patriots have given their fans to cheer about in recent years (as well as the past two decades). It’s only natural to grow frustrated when things aren’t going your way as a fan, but what is booing going to accomplish anyway?

