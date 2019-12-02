Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown seems like the last person who would get use out of a burner Twitter account. The guy is so transparent in his self-interest and narcissism that you almost have to respect it.

Alas, there is some evidence pointing toward Brown using a burner account to tweet about Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, among other things.

Twitter users became skeptical of Tav58111115 on Nov. 7, the date of the account’s first tweet. Each of the accounts tweets are replies to someone tweeting about Brown or a situation related to the embattled reliever. Sometimes the replies are tweets from Brown’s official Twitter account. Furthermore, all of the tweet’s feature the same disjointed, nonsensical writing style that Brown has become known for.

That brings us to Sunday night when, in the middle of the Patriots’ ugly loss to the Houston Texans, Tav58111115 offered this reply to a tweet from ESPN’s Josina Anderson:

Missin AB tho — Tav (@Tav58111115) December 2, 2019

If you’re still not convinced, here’s some additional evidence:

Can only hope he does — Tav (@Tav58111115) November 27, 2019

This is self inflicted. — nap queen (@thirst4dodgers) November 16, 2019

AB did nothin wrong nfl fake ass nfl dont wanna see AB win — Tav (@Tav58111115) November 16, 2019

Errybody laughin at AB needa check they bank accounts then who laughin — Tav (@Tav58111115) November 7, 2019

Make of all that what you will.

Speculation of a potential reunion between Brown and the Patriots, who released him in September, has persisted as New England’s offense has continued to struggle. However, even though some of the team’s players and coaches reportedly want the 31-year-old back, Brown himself might have ended any hope Monday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images