Let’s just say the Patriots and the referees didn’t exactly see eye-to-eye Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

New England was robbed of two likely touchdowns in its 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The majority of Patriots players after the game bit their tongue when asked about the questionable officiating, but Patrick Chung might have taken a subtle jab at the refs on Twitter later in the night.

Great game by the chiefs and their “fans”……They both beat us. Well deserved I guess…. — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) December 9, 2019

Yeah, we have a feeling the “fans” Chung is talking about were the men wearing black and white stripes.

Luckily for the Patriots, a favorable matchup awaits as they try to break out of their funk. New England will be in Cincinnati this Sunday, something folks were quick to point out following the Patriots’ loss to the Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images