Isaiah Thomas is in some hot water after confronting two hecklers in the stands at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.

The NBA announced Sunday that Thomas has been suspended two games after entering the crowd to confront the Philadelphia 76ers fans over obscene comments and gestures directed at the Washington Wizards guard in the final moments of the game, per to Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith.

“NBA rules state that any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a game will be automatically ejected and subject to a fine and/or suspension,” the league said in a statement, per Smith. “This bright-line rule is intended to prevent altercations or other hostile interactions between players and fans, for the benefit of both, and is therefor enforced even in circumstances such as these when the encounter between Thomas and fans did not escalate.”

Two-game suspension for Isaiah Thomas after going in the stands last night in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/DXYn0kMetC — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 23, 2019

Thomas condemned the fans’ actions, and the duo has been banned from Wells Fargo Center for the next 12 months. The season ticket holder that provided them the seats has had their tickets revoked.

