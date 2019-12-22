Isaiah Thomas had several obscenities and obscene gestures hurled his way during the Washington Wizards’ 125-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, leading him to confront fans in the stands.

Now, karma is biting those hecklers in the butt.

The two fans have been banned from Wells Fargo Center for the next 12 months, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey on Sunday. The season ticket holder that provided the seats has had his tickets revoked, per a Sixers spokesperson.

The 2 fans who yelled obscenities at and made obscene gestures to #Wizards PG Isaiah Thomas in Sunday’s game have been banned from the Wells Fargo Center for 12 months. The season-ticket holder who gave them the seats for game had the tickets revoked, according #Sixers spokesman. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 22, 2019

Thank goodness.

Let’s be honest here. Of course, fans are going to poke and prod at players on opposing teams. That’s to be expected. But to take it to the level these two apparently did simply is unacceptable. And Thomas seems to agree.

“In no way, shape or form that should be allowed,” he said, per The Athletic’s Fred Katz. “I’ve been in the league for a while. The fans (are) gonna say whatever they want. Don’t ever call me out of my name, because I would never do that to anybody else. I think that crossed the line. I got kids. I got a family. That’s not OK at all.”

We second that.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images