Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara did something against the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning that he hasn’t done in 11 years.

The Bruins defenseman traded blows with Tom Wilson in Boston’s 3-2 loss to the Caps before dropping the gloves with Pat Maroon the following night. Chara got the takedown in both fights.

But the 42-year-old going back-to-back with an opponent isn’t very common. In fact, the last time it happened was almost 11 years ago to the day. According to Elias Sports, Chara last got into a fight in back-to-back games Dec. 12 and 13 during a home-and-home with the then-Atlanta Thrashers.

The last time Zdeno Chara had fighting penalties in two straight games was Dec. 12-13, 2008 in a home-and-home set against the Atlanta Thrashers. https://t.co/e4hV5sHHlI — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) December 13, 2019

So yeah, it’s been so long that the team he did it against no longer exists.

Will Chara make it three games in a row? We’ll find out Saturday when the Bruins take on the Florida Panthers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images