Zdeno Chara did something against the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning that he hasn’t done in 11 years.

The Bruins defenseman traded blows with Tom Wilson in Boston’s 3-2 loss to the Caps before dropping the gloves with Pat Maroon the following night. Chara got the takedown in both fights.

But the 42-year-old going back-to-back with an opponent isn’t very common. In fact, the last time it happened was almost 11 years ago to the day. According to Elias Sports, Chara last got into a fight in back-to-back games Dec. 12 and 13 during a home-and-home with the then-Atlanta Thrashers.

So yeah, it’s been so long that the team he did it against no longer exists.

Will Chara make it three games in a row? We’ll find out Saturday when the Bruins take on the Florida Panthers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images