J.J. Culver, brother of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jarrett Culver, made history Tuesday night.

The Wayland Baptist University guard became just the second player in NAIA history to reach 100-points in a single contest. Culver steamrolled over Southwestern Adventist on Tuesday night to the tune of 34-for-62 from the field, including 12-for-33 from three and 20-for-27 from the free throw line.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images