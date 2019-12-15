The Boston Bruins entered Saturday night looking to snap a five-game losing streak, and Jake DeBrusk got them off on the right foot.

The left winger jumped on a first-period turnover from Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman to snag the puck in the slot. He confidently went north-south right at the net and popped home his eighth goal of the year, which gave him 100 career points through 167 games.

Check it out:

DeBrusk now has 15 points on the season.

