The Boston Bruins entered Saturday night looking to snap a five-game losing streak, and Jake DeBrusk got them off on the right foot.
The left winger jumped on a first-period turnover from Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman to snag the puck in the slot. He confidently went north-south right at the net and popped home his eighth goal of the year, which gave him 100 career points through 167 games.
Check it out:
Career point No. 100. ✔️@JDebrusk | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/jYl7KPxDzR
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 15, 2019
DeBrusk now has 15 points on the season.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images