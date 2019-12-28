Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaroslav Halak was masterful Friday night.

The Bruins goaltender recorded his third shutout of the season, and 50th of his career, as Boston took down the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 at KeyBank Center.

Halak was a perfect 26-for-26 on save opportunities, including 1-for-1 with Buffalo on the powerplay. While the 34-year-old was solid all night, his biggest save of the night came in the first period when the Sabres were pressing the B’s with the game still scoreless.

To see his finest save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.