The Boston Bruins are back in the win column.

After suffering five straight losses, Boston took down the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, 4-2 at BB&T Center.

Jaroslav Halak was a brick wall in net for Boston en route to snapping his personal two-game losing streak. The Bruins goalie stoped 26 shots on the night, with none being bigger than his power play save on Brian Boyle.

For more on the goaltender’s big night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.