Jason Whitlock wants to see his beloved Chiefs make a statement this Sunday in New England.

Whitlock, a diehard Kansas City fan, has been tortured by the Patriots over the past few seasons. Arguably no loss was more gut-wrenching than January’s AFC Championship Game, which saw the Chiefs squander an opportunity to not only reach Super Bowl LIII but potentially position themselves as the class of the AFC.

But Whitlock believes the time is now for Patrick Mahomes and Co., who will be looking to shake up the conference playoff picture in Week 14. The “Speak For Yourself” co-host sees a Patriots team that he believes is on its last legs, and he wants to see the Chiefs finish the job.

“…What the Patriots always had was confidence,” Whitlock said Wednesday on FOX Sports 1. “(Tom) Brady never thought he was too old. He trusted that Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) and Julian Edelman would find a way to get open and make a big play. The Ravens and Texans have shaken that confidence. Gronk is loving retired life and Brady told Edelman on the sidelines last week that Edelman isn’t fast enough or quick enough anymore. It’s time to bury the Patriots. The Chiefs are healthy. Eric Fisher is back at left tackle. Chris Jones is back making big plays at defensive tackle. Tyreek Hill is still the fastest player in football. Sunday’s game will be Mahomes’ fourth start since dislocating his knee. There’s no reason the Chiefs shouldn’t win this game by a touchdown. No reason. They’re the better team. The Patriots are ready to collapse. It’s time… ”

Whitlogue 2.0: It’s time for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to channel Tony Soprano and kill Brady, Belichick and the Patriots. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/hCITmq7QlW — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) December 4, 2019

Even if the Chiefs manage to pick up a road win over the Patriots, it probably wouldn’t signal the end of New England’s dynasty like Whitlock suggests. Sure, the reigning Super Bowl champions would dig themselves a bit of a hole with a second consecutive loss, but the Patriots were handed back-to-back December defeats last season before making another run to Super Sunday. For what it’s worth, New England can’t lose hold of the No. 2 seed in the AFC standings Sunday even with a loss.

As such, it probably is in Whitlock’s best interest to temper his expectations, both for the long haul and this weekend’s matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images