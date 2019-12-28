Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown is living his truth on the basketball court.

The 23-year-old Boston Celtics guard registered back-to-back 30-point games this week, becoming the first Celtics player that age or younger to do so since Paul Pierce accomplished the feat almost 20 years ago, according to the NBA.

“Jaylen Brown (23 years, 64 days old) has recorded back-to-back 30-point games,” The NBA wrote in a tweet. “The last Celtic that young with consecutive 30-point games was Paul Pierce in Jan 2000 (22 years, 96 days old as of the 2nd game).”

Brown scored 30 points Wednesday in the Celtics’ 118-102 win over the Toronto Raptors. He followed up that performance Friday by scoring 34 points in Boston’s 129-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He can vie for three-consecutive 30-point games Saturday night at TD Garden when the Celtics take on the Raptors again.

Having his name in headlines next to Pierce’s is just another bullet point which illustrates the impressive progress Brown has made this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images