The Boston Celtics look to end 2019 on a high note and will need to do so without one of their red-hot players.

Jaylen Brown did not “make it through” practice with the team Monday due to an illness and originally was questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. The fourth-year forward went to the hospital to get himself checked out, according to the C’s.

But Boston announced Brown indeed would miss the contest.

Brown was named the NBA Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week after draining 30-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Tip-off from Spectrum Center is set for 3 p.m. ET as Boston looks to bounce back after its loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images