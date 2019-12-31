Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics look to end 2019 on a high note and will need to do so without one of their red-hot players.

Jaylen Brown did not “make it through” practice with the team Monday due to an illness and originally was questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. The fourth-year forward went to the hospital to get himself checked out, according to the C’s.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jaylen Brown was sick today and was unable to make it through practice. Coach says Brown just went to the hospital to get checked out. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 30, 2019

But Boston announced Brown indeed would miss the contest.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Charlotte: Jaylen Brown (illness) – OUT

Vincent Poirier (right pinkie fracture) – OUT

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 30, 2019

Brown was named the NBA Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week after draining 30-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Tip-off from Spectrum Center is set for 3 p.m. ET as Boston looks to bounce back after its loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images