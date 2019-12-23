Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum had himself quite the Sunday night.

Not only did the Celtics forward drop a career-high 39 points in Boston’s 119-93 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets, he also picked up his first 30/10 game after securing 12 rebounds.

But the 21-year-old joined some elite company Sunday, becoming the third-youngest Celtics player to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The others: Antoine Walker and Paul Pierce.

That’s pretty impressive.

Tatum has been thriving in his third year with Boston and will look to continue that trend Christmas Day when the C’s visit the Toronto Raptors.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images