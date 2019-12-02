Jayson Tatum has taken a step forward so far this season.

The 21-year-old has gotten off to a monster start so far averaging a career-high in points per game (21.1) so far this season for the Boston Celtics. Tatum was the go-to guy for the Celtics as they were forced to come from behind to defeat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Tatum accounted for 30 points in the win across 37 minutes of action while also dishing out a career-high in assists (7). For more on his big day, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.