Will the last win-less team finally get a win in Week 13 against one of the hottest squads in the NFL?

The Cincinnati Bengals play host to the New York Jets on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals sit at 0-11 as head coach Zac Taylor continues the hunt for his first win as a coach. After multiple bad showings out of rookie quarterback Ryan Finley, Andy Dalton will be back under center for Cincinnati in this one.

Believe it or not, the Jets are hot. Winning their last three games, it seems as though Sam Darnold has shaken off the “I’m seeing ghosts” comment from “Monday Night Football” all those weeks ago. The Jets ran through the Oakland Raiders last week, winning 34-3 with ease.

Here’s how to watch Jets vs Bengals online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

