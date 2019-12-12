Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re looking to spend your Thursday night watching two teams in wildly different positions, then do we have the matchup for you!

Week 15 of the NFL season will kick off with the 11-2 Baltimore Ravens hosting the 5-8 New York Jets.

A win for the Ravens, plus a few other outcomes going their way this weekend, would give them home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs. The Jets, meanwhile, are just looking to put up a respectable showing against an elite team.

Here’s how and when to watch Jets vs. Ravens:

Start Time: Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go | Amazon Prime

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images