Tom Brady is a man of his word.

After the New England Patriots defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, Joe Mixon took to Twitter to express his excitement in shaking the 42-year-old’s hand and having a conversation with him. The running back also noted he was too scared to ask Brady for his jersey.

The QB saw Mixon’s tweet and said he’d send a jersey over to him, leading to more excitement from the 23-year-old.

Well Mixon received his jersey Friday and took to Instagram, calling it “the best Christmas gift ever.” He also noted he would be paying it forward by bringing some of his jerseys to the Boys & Girls Club.

“Man I say this in the most humbled way I’m so Blessed to be playing this game in the @nfl and Super Thankful for the G.O.AT. @tombrady Best Christmas gift ever especially growing up not ever having nothing. Made a young kid from The Bay year. Later on Today I’m headed down to the boys and girls club today to give the gift forward today with my own jerseys,” he captioned the photo.

Check it out:

We’re sure he’ll cherish this for a long, long time.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images