It didn’t take long for the Montreal Canadiens to light the lamp Sunday evening.

Joel Armia gave the Habs a lead less than two minutes into their contest against the Boston Bruins. The 26-year-old notched his 10th goal of the season after Zdeno Chara failed to clear from behind the Boston net, intercepting the puck, and finding the back of the net.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images