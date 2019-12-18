Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Quick was a brick wall in net against the Bruins.

The Los Angeles Kings came back to take down Boston in overtime at TD Garden on Tuesday, and Quick was one of the biggest reasons for the team’s success.

Quick stopped 37 shots, including three in the overtime period to secure the win. Although he made many saves on the night, there was none biggest than his glove save on Jake DeBrusk with the score sitting at 3-2.

To see his most impressive save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images