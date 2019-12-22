Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman has faced a slew of injuries this season. So it would make sense if the Patriots elected to bench the wide receiver for New England’s regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins, right?

Not so fast.

Despite knee and shoulder ailments, Edelman has zero plan to not suit up next Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the wideout was asked after New England’s AFC East-clinching win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday if he planned to rest with a potential two weeks off.

“I get paid to play football,” he responded.

I've detailed how beat up Julian Edelman is. He was asked postgame if perhaps it would be best for him to sit out next weekend and then with the potential bye, get two weeks to rest. "I get paid to play football." #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 22, 2019

Bill Belichick ultimately will decide who’s in and who’s out. But it certainly sounds as if Edelman will be ready to go and give it his all ahead of the playoffs.

