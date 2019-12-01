Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots are ready to go.

The Patriots on Sunday will be at NRG Stadium to take on the AFC South-leading Houston Texans in a matchup of some of the conference’s most exciting teams.

Injuries and illness have made it’s way through the Patriots locker room, as heaps of players are listed as questionable — and the aforementioned illness is so prevalent that the Patriots elected to take two planes down to Houston.

Nevertheless, Edelman dropped his weekly hype video Sunday morning, and the focus was on Houston’s connection to air travel.

Kickoff for Pats-Texans is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images