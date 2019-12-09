Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots dropped their second consecutive game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it appears some players are taking on an old, yet successful, mantra.

Bill Belichick coined the phrase, “We’re on to Cincinnati,” after New England’s slow start in 2014. Coincidentally, that press conference followed a loss to the Chiefs, one week prior to a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals — the same situation the Patriots find themselves in entering Week 15.

Tom Brady echoed Belichick’s 2014 message Monday morning, and now Julian Edelman is doing the same in an Instagram video with the now-famous press conference playing in the background.

Check it out:

New England and Cincinnati kick off from Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images